Frontier signals upcoming plan to cut $17B debt load - WSJ

Frontier Communications (FTR -1.9% ) is closing in on restructuring talks, telling bondholders it's about to present a detailed plan to cut its $17B debt load, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That would likely come through formal negotiations with a single group to represent all bondholders.

And with a diverse group of bondholders, a heavy restructuring in that manner could put it on a path to Chapter 11.

On the other hand, the company is still generating free cash flow, and doesn't face significant debt maturities until 2022.

One school of bondholder thought has pushed for a discounted exchange of bonds for new secured debt, while another has warned against such a swap as a violation.