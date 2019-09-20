Stocks fall after Chinese delegation cuts U.S. trip short

All three major U.S. stock averages dip into the red after Chinese trade officials canceled their trip to visit farms in Montana, returning to China sooner than expected.

Also President Trump told reporters earlier that he doesn't think he needs a trade deal with China before the 2020 election.

The Nasdaq sinks 0.9% , while the S&P 500 and Dow each slip 0.4% . All three had started the session in positive territory.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology ( -1.0% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.8% ) led the decliners, while healthcare ( +0.5% ) and utilities ( +0.2% ) held onto gains.

10-year Treasury rose, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 1.76%.

Crude oil's rise moderated to 0.9% to $58.63 per barrel, vs. a 1.2% increase at midday.

Gold perks up 0.7% to $1,516.10 per ounce.