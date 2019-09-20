Houston American gets funds for oilfield stake purchase

Houston American Energy (HUSA +1.5% ) is higher on news it secured funding to complete its previously announced deal to buy a 20% stake in a 5,871-acre block in the Permian Basin.

HUSA says it has increased its gross acreage position in the Permian while also securing participation rights in an area of mutual interest, including the acquired acreage position, covering 20,367 gross acres.

The funds were provided in the form of a loan, with warrants, from CEO Jim Schoonover and a principal shareholder.