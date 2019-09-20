McDermott, California Resources take bondholders on wild ride

A sharp rally in the bonds of three distressed energy companies - McDermott International (MDR +28.5% ), California Resources Corp. (CRC +13.3% ) and PG&E (PCG -5.7% ) - dominates today's trading in the corporate bond market, WSJ reports.

MDR's 10.625% bond due 2024 has more than doubled in price and is today's most actively traded corporate bond, with ~$245M in face value changing hands, according to the report.

MDR's bonds already were trading at distressed levels of ~$0.70 on the dollar before Wednesday's news that it had hired a restructuring advisor, and prices plummeted on Thursday to a low of $0.16 on the dollar; the bonds bounced to $0.35 on the dollar this morning before sliding back to $0.31.

CRC also has taken bondholders on a wild ride: Its 8% bond due 2022 jumped 15% to $0.64 on the dollar Monday before tumbling ~25% to $0.48 on the dollar yesterday and then rebounding to $0.58 today after the company denied it had hired a restructuring advisor.

PG&E is today's second-most actively traded name in corporate bond markets after a group of bondholders announced an alliance with wildfire victims, lifting prices of its 6.05% bond due 2034 to 113 cents on the dollar from 110 yesterday.