California leads 23 states in suing EPA over revoked emission authority

California, joined by 22 other states and D.C., is suing the Trump administration in an attempt to preserve the state's power to set tougher vehicle emissions standards for the U.S. auto industry.

The move comes a day after the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency unveiled new rules that would strip away California's authority.

The state's authority to set its own greenhouse gas emissions standard exists via a waiver to the Clean Air Act; 13 other states follow California's rules, giving the state's air regulators considerable power over national standards.

Relevant tickers include GM, F, TM, HMC, FCAU, OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:BMWYY

ETF: CARZ