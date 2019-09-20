Midland States Bancorp issues $100M of notes in private placement

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI +0.9% ) issues $100M of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, consisting of $72.75M of 10-year notes and $27.25M of 15-year notes in a private placement.

Proceeds will be used to repay a $30.0M term loan, redeem $40.3M of subordinated debt on or after that debt becomes callable in June 2020, and for general corporate purposes.

The 10-year notes have an initial fixed rate of 5.00% per year, mature on Sept. 30, 2029 and become callable Sept. 30, 2024.

The 15-year notes have an initial fixed rate of 5.50% per year, mature on Sept. 30, 2034, and become callable Sept. 30, 2029.