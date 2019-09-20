'Bullish as ever' on Lumber Liquidators, Tilson says

Lumber Liquidators (LL +3.4% ) is up nicely after Empire Financial's Whitney Tilson talked up the stock, saying she remains "as bullish as ever" and predicting shares will double from current levels.

Shares had been struggling since founder and former CEO Tom Sullivan said last week he had dumped much of his stake in the company, causing the stock to fall to today’s ~$9/share.

"While some might view Sullivan's actions as a classic pump-and-dump, I still think he would love to buy Lumber Liquidators," Tilson says, suspecting the reason Sullivan quickly reduced his position is "because he realized that by revealing his plans, he had caused the stock to run up so much that he couldn't get a deal done."