Fed's Kaplan 'agnostic' on another rate cut, Bullard pencils in another cut

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan says he's "agnostic" when it comes to cutting interest rates again this year.

He submitted no more rate reductions for the rest of the year, he told reporters after a speech in Corpus Christi today, though he did "pencil in one more rate reduction in 2020 on the view that I'd like to see how events unfold," he said.

Kaplan, who isn't a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said he's not opposed to further action, but isn't leaning toward more action either.

Meanwhile St. Louis Fed's James Bullard, who is a voting member of the FOMC this year, said today that he's penciled in one more cut over the rest of the year, "although I would reserve judgment as to how the data would come in between now and the meeting."

As for the financial system's liquidity, Kaplan adds "I think we should be seriously examining plans to let the balance sheet increase with growth in the demand for reserves."

via Bloomberg First Word.