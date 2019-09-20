Herc Holdings hits YTD high after big Goldman boost

Herc Holdings (HRI +8.3% ) surges after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Sell with a $60 price target, hiked from $37, saying U.S. construction equipment supply likely has peaked and that rental rates should find a bottom in coming quarters.

Goldman's Jerry Revich thinks Herc's cyclical risk/reward has improved, and he likes the company's operational turnaround, including a move towards higher return product lines.

Revich also upgraded United Rentals (URI +1.2% ) to Buy from Neutral, foreseeing multiple expansion for the construction rental group if manufacturing production cuts play out in the coming quarters as expected.

HRI's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform.