YouTube CEO apologizes for verification change

YouTube's (GOOG -0.5% )(GOOGL -0.5% ) Susan Wojcicki apologizes for user verification changes the company announced yesterday.

Wojcicki, in a tweet: “To our creators & users – I’m sorry for the frustration & hurt that we caused with our new approach to verification. While trying to make improvements, we missed the mark. As I write this, we’re working to address your concerns & we’ll have more updates soon.”

YouTube had reached out to some creators to say their channels would lose verification status. The company was planning to only verify channels with a large risk of confusion, like a brand or musician. Verification can make it easier for users to find a creator's content.