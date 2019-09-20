New York Fed examines banks' role in repo market drama - FT
- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it's looking at why banks with excess cash failed to lend to the overnight money market this week, causing the Fed to step in to provide liquidity through overnight repurchase operations, the Financial Times reports.
- "The thing we need to be focused on today is not so much the level of reserves [held at the Fed]," he said, but "how does the market function."
- Overnight borrowing rates rose as high as 10% on Tuesday morning, prompting the New York Fed to conduct overnight repo ops for the first time since the financial crisis.
- Lorie Logan, senior vice president in the New York Fed's markets group, noted that there's a concentration of excess cash at a small number of banks.
- "Reserves are concentrated, the excess reserves relative to the minimum level each bank is demanding is concentrated," she said. "And the key question is how those reserves. as the level is coming down, would get redistributed, and how smooth that redistribution process would be."
- To ensure liquidity in the system, the New York Fed today it would continue the overnight repo operations through Oct. 10, 2019 and it would also conduct three 14-day term repo operations three times next week.
- Since the four overnight repo operations this week, the overnight repo rate has subsided to 1.95% on Friday.
