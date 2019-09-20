Golar LNG earns Overweight rating at Stanley on stranded gas benefit

Golar LNG (GLNG +2.5% ) is resumed with an Overweight rating and a $17 price target at Morgan Stanley, where analyst Devin McDermott thinks the company's business model benefits from abundant low cost and stranded natural gas globally as well as growing demand for liquefied natural gas and electricity.

McDermott believes GLNG's floating liquefied natural gas business offers a compelling stranded gas solution.

Stanley also resumes coverage of Cheniere Energy (LNG +1% ) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +0.1% ) with Equal Weight ratings, seeing current levels reflect close to fair value for Cheniere's contracted cash flows from Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi.

GLNG's average Sell Side Rating is Buy, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.