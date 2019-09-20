Salem Media files mixed shelf, shareholder offering

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) has filed a mixed shelf registration for $40M in securities, along with a secondary shareholder offering for $1.83M in common stock.

The shelf registration covers a mix of securities including common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, debt securities, warrants, purchase contracts, units and/or guarantees.

Meanwhile, selling stockholders may offer up to 1M shares.

The selling holders are Chairman Stuart Epperson (500K class A shares registered, of a stake of 3.7M) and CEO Edward Atsinger III (500K registered of a stake of 4.77M).