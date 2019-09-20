Crude oil wraps up biggest weekly gain since June

Crude oil prices (USO +0.1% ) ended little changed today but posted their best week in three months, lifted by rising Middle East tensions and supply concerns after last weekend's attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.

October WTI futures slipped 0.1% on the day to $58.09/bbl but jumped 5.9% for the week.

Multiple headlines and tweets today came out of tours of the facilities highlighting the damages and estimating timelines for repairs, with Aramco saying it expects to restore full output at Abqaiq and Khurais, the two oil facilities damaged by the attacks, by the end of September.

