Stocks limp into the weekend after China officials cut U.S. visit short

Stocks ended the week on a sour note after a midday report said the Chinese trade delegation, which had visited D.C. for talks, abruptly canceled its planned visit to Montana.

The news knocked stocks into the red, prompting renewed worries about how much progress really has been made in U.S.-China trade talks.

Today's losses locked in a negative week for the major averages, with the Dow dropping 1.1%, the Nasdaq sliding 0.7% and the S&P 500 edging 0.5% lower.

The S&P technology (-1.1%) and consumer discretionary (-1.2%) sectors were the day's worst performers, widening their losses in the afternoon; on the flip side, the countercyclical health care (+0.6%) and utilities (+0.4%) sector spent the day in positive territory.

Today's trading volume came in well above average due to quadruple witching, as 2.5B-plus shares changed hands on the NYSE floor.

U.S. Treasury prices showed little movement for much of the day before moving higher in the afternoon, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 2 bps to 1.76%.

October WTI crude oil futures slipped 0.1% on the day to $58.09/bbl but jumped 5.9% for the week.