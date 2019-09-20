Spirit MTA closes HPT deal, recovers amounts owed under Shopko loan

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) completes its sale of assets to Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) and has also recovered all amounts owed under the Shopko B-1 Term loan.

Also, on Sept. 12, 2019, SMTA closed on the of its PwC property for net proceeds of $1.9M.

“We will continue to market our remaining assets for sale, with the goal to maximize shareholder value promptly and in the most efficient manner,” said SMTA President and CEO Ricardo Rodriguez.

All then-outstanding notes collateralized by the assets of the company's Master Trust 2014 were redeemed in full, and SMTA repurchased the $150M of its preferred shares held by Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC).

SMTA also terminated and paid the contractual termination fee of ~$48.2M under its existing asset management agreement with a Spirit subsidiary.

The company has also called for redemption of all of the outstanding preferred shares of its SubREIT subsidiary.

After taking into account the redemption of all preferred shares and termination payments, closing adjustments relating to the transaction with HPT, transfer and withholding taxes, and fees and other associated expenses with the sale, the SMTA received net proceeds of ~$241M from the HPT transaction.

SMTA anticipates that in early October the board of trustees will declare a cash distribution for payment in late October to shareholders of the company. At some point after that, as determined by the board, the company will terminate its existence and transfer all of its remaining assets to a liquidating trust.