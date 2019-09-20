Spirit Realty gets $265M from Spirit MTA deal

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) receives ~$265M in aggregate proceeds as a result of Spirit MTA REIT's (NYSE:SMTA) sale of assets to Hospitality Properties Trust.

The proceeds includes termination fees, consideration for the repurchase of preferred equity investment, including any accrued and unpaid dividends, consideration for the redemption of the Master Trust 2014 notes held by Spirit, and proceeds from the sale of three travel center properties.

In connection with the closing, Spirit enters an interim asset management agreement with SMTA under which Spirit will get $1M during the initial one-year term and $4M for any renewal one-year term, plus certain cost reimbursements, to manage and liquidate the remaining assets held by SMTA.