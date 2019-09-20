Post to list active nutrition business as BellRing

Sep. 20, 2019 5:04 PM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR), POSTPOSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) has filed to list its active nutrition unit on the NYSE.
  • It's looking to float about 20% of ownership to the public and will call the unit "BellRing Brands."
  • The company's looking to list under the symbol BRBR.
  • Consumer brands that are part of the business include Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar.
  • For the nine months ended June 30, the unit posted net sales of $639.9M (up 5.3% Y/Y), gross profit of $235.1M (up 15.2%), and net earnings of $96.4M (up 38.3%).
  • POST is up 1.3% after hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.