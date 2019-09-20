Post to list active nutrition business as BellRing
Sep. 20, 2019 5:04 PM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR), POSTPOSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) has filed to list its active nutrition unit on the NYSE.
- It's looking to float about 20% of ownership to the public and will call the unit "BellRing Brands."
- The company's looking to list under the symbol BRBR.
- Consumer brands that are part of the business include Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar.
- For the nine months ended June 30, the unit posted net sales of $639.9M (up 5.3% Y/Y), gross profit of $235.1M (up 15.2%), and net earnings of $96.4M (up 38.3%).
- POST is up 1.3% after hours.