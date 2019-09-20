Vici Properties closes on deal for JACK Cincinnati casino

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) completes the previously announced transaction to acquire the land and real estate-related assets of JACK Cincinnati Casino in Cincinnati, OH, for ~$558M.

The company financed the deal with cash on hand.

Simultaneous with the closing, Vici entered into a triple-net lease agreement with Hard Rock International. The lease, which commences as of today, has an initial total annual rent of $42.75M and an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year tenant renewal options.

"As we look forward to our pending transactions with Century Casinos and Eldorado Resorts, which collectively will add an additional $277.5M of rent upon closing, through our successful June 2019 share offering we have secured all of the equity funding required to close these transactions on a leverage neutral basis," said Vici EVP and CFO David Kieske.