Tallgrass Energy shareholder seeks sweeter Blackstone bid - Bloomberg

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) shareholder Tortoise Capital is urging the company to seek a higher offer from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reports.

Tortoise, which owns a 9.5% stake in TGE, wants an improved bid that would represent a slight discount to what Blackstone paid for its original stake in March, according to the report.

A TGE conflicts committee is reviewing Blackstone's offer to take the company private at $19.50/share, representing a ~36% premium, but the bid has drawn criticism because it followed a 40% drop between Blackstone's March move to take control and last month's offer announcement.

Pushing for an improved offer may be difficult, since Blackstone not only holds a major chunk of TGE class A shares but also controls its general partner.

And Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say worries over TGE's ability to re-contract two major pipeline projects mean the proposed deal comes at "a notably attractive valuation for existing shareholders."