NVR joining S&P 500; PSMT +1.3% as it joins SmallCap 600

Homebuilder NVR (NYSE:NVR) is set to join the S&P 500 in the coming week, taking the place of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF).

Jefferies is spinning off its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, after which it will be more representative of a mid-cap, and join the S&P MidCap 400.

Meanwhile, II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will move up to the MidCap 400 after its acquisition of fellow SmallCap 600 constituent Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR). Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will move down to the SmallCap 600 to replace II-VI, and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will join the SmallCap 600 to replace Finisar.

The moves are effective before the open of trading next Thursday, Sept. 26.