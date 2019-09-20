Ten of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 15 requests for exclusions from 25% tariffs on Chinese imports for the upcoming Mac Pro computer have been approved, Bloomberg reports, citing the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

Requests for tariff relief for Mac Pro's overall exterior enclosure, the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad and some key internal components have been approved, while requests for wheels and other components are still under a substantive review by the USTR.

In its 15 requests for exclusions, Apple said the devices or components are not related to Chinese industrial programs and that "there are no other sources for this proprietary, Apple-designed component."

Apple has said the latest Trump tariffs would affect nearly all of its major products, and Pres. Trump had indicated the company's waiver requests would be rejected.