Citius Pharma -9.5% after filing to offer units

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 9.5% lower postmarket after filing an S-1 amendment allowing for an offering of up to 8M units and 8M prefunded units.

The units contain a share of common stock and a warrant to purchase a share of common stock. The prefunded units contain a prefunded warrant and a common warrant.

Common warrants in the units are exercisable immediately.

At least one director has indicated an interest in buying up to $1M worth of units, the company says.