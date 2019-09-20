ConocoPhillips plans new wells in Alaska petroleum reserve

ConocoPhillips (COP +1.7% ) reportedly will drill seven new exploratory wells this winter in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve.

The wells will be focused on the prospective Harpoon area southwest of the company's Willow project in the reserve, ConocoPhillips Alaska executive Scott Jepsen reportedly said in a presentation to the Alaska Support Industry Alliance.

"We want to get more confidence around the geology and reservoir characteristics of the field, so that's one of the reasons we pushed back our startup date to around 2025-26 now for the Willow development," Jepsen reportedly said.

COP has estimated the Willow prospect could produce 130K bbl/day at its peak.