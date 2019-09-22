Viacom wins cable rights to 'Seinfeld'

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) has won exclusive cable rights to classic hit sitcom Seinfeld, in a deal with Sony Pictures Television (NYSE:SNE) that kicks in in a couple of years.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Beginning in October 2021, the 180-episode library will start airing among Viacom brands including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. And "catch-up episodes will be available through Viacom brands via authenticated video on demand, websites and apps."

The deal comes just days after Netflix sealed the streaming rights to the '90s hit, taking them from Hulu.