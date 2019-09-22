Tesla board must defend Musk pay package

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) board of directors must stand trial to defend CEO Elon Musk's multibillion dollar pay package, according to a ruling from a Delaware judge, after a shareholder suit alleged corporate waste and unjust enrichment.

Tesla valued the package at $2.6B on its 2018 proxy statement, but if its market value ballooned, as the plan predicted, those stock awards could be worth nearly $56B.

The company - which has yet to post an annual profit - did not meet any of its performance milestones last year, so Musk received no compensation.