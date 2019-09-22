Congo to deploy J&J's Ebola vaccine

Health authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo plan to introduce a second Ebola vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), to fight the second-worst outbreak of the virus in history.

It will complement another vaccine manufactured by Merck (NYSE:MRK), which has been administered to more than 225,000 people since August 2018.

The current Ebola outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people since the middle of last year, second only to the 2013-16 outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,300.