U.S. sanctions Iran's central bank

The Pentagon will deploy American forces to the Middle East on the heels of strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, while the U.S. moves to sever some of Iran's last ties to world markets.

The country's central bank had already been sanctioned by the administration, but the new designation marks the first time a monetary authority has ever been blacklisted by the U.S. for ties to terror.

The sanctions will also hit the National Development Fund of Iran and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co., an Iranian firm controlled by the government.