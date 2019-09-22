Cutting emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit

  • Almost 90 big companies in sectors ranging from food and cement to telecom and healthcare are pledging to slash their greenhouse gas emissions ahead of a United Nations summit taking place on Monday.
  • Some firms in the We Mean Business coalition have even agreed to slash their carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY).
  • Others, like Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), have aligned their operations to the 2015 Paris Agreement, with a goal of limiting the increase in average global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.