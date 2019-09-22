Cutting emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit
- Almost 90 big companies in sectors ranging from food and cement to telecom and healthcare are pledging to slash their greenhouse gas emissions ahead of a United Nations summit taking place on Monday.
- Some firms in the We Mean Business coalition have even agreed to slash their carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY).
- Others, like Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), have aligned their operations to the 2015 Paris Agreement, with a goal of limiting the increase in average global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.