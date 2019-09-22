Cantel Medical Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $238.07M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.