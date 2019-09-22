Indonesia to fault design flaw, oversight lapses in 737 MAX crash - WSJ

Indonesian investigators have determined that design and oversight lapses played a critical role in last October's fatal 737 MAX crash, in what is expected to be the first formal government finding of fault, WSJ reports.

The draft conclusions reportedly also identify a series of pilot errors and maintenance mistakes as causal factors in the Lion Air disaster.

U.S. officials are expected to visit Indonesia near the end of this month to finalize the accident report, and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board experts do not appear to have major disagreements with the draft, although Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration are concerned the final report will unduly emphasize design and FAA certification missteps, according to the report.

The release of the final report is not expected until early November.