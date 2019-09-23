SoftBank turns against WeWork CEO

It's morphing into one of corporate America's most high-profile boardroom dramas.

Several We Company (WE) directors are deliberating how to replace Adam Neumann as CEO after the business postponed its IPO last week, following pushback from prospective investors.

That was a blow for major shareholder SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which was hoping the WeWork IPO would bolster profits as it seeks to woo investors for its second $108B Vision Fund.

Under consideration... Neumann would become We's non-executive chairman, or interim CEO until a permanent replacement was found.