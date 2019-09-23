NYSE owner launches bitcoin futures

The owner of the NYSE, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), launched its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures Sunday evening, challenging its longtime rival, CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), which introduced its own bitcoin futures in December 2017.

Trading began just after 8 p.m. ET, with the first trade recorded at $10,115.00, in line with the current price of bitcoin.

The new futures are part of a venture called Bakkt, whose ultimate goal is to make cryptos sufficiently transparent and regulated for individuals to use in retail purchases.

Related: (BTC-USD)