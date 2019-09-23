China state officials sent to private firms

Concerns over the growing role of the state? China's top technology hub - Hangzhou - is designating government officials to work with 100 private companies, as a means to boost the local manufacturing industry.

The directives did not name the firms subject to the policy, but state media reports said Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and auto maker Zhejiang Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYY) would be included.

"This initiative aims to foster a better business environment," Alibaba said in a statement. "The government representative will function as a bridge to the private sector, and will not interfere with the company's operations."