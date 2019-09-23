HBO tops Netflix, Amazon at the Emmys

Following a historic tie in 2018, HBO held off Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in this year's Emmy race, taking home 34 trophies including best drama series for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Netflix in turn scored 27 awards, while Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) finished the night with an overall tally of 15.

HBO's new bragging rights is welcome news for parent AT&T (NYSE:T), a telecom and media conglomerate that is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to improve its business.