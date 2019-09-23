Why Disney walked away from Twitter

In his new memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger revealed he had considered buying Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), calling it a "compelling" way to reach consumers.

However, the deal never went through and Disney instead purchased a majority stake in sports streaming site BAMTech.

"The troubles were greater than I wanted to take on, greater than I thought it was responsible for us to take on," he told the NYT. "There were Disney brand issues, the whole impact of technology on society. The nastiness is extraordinary."