Why Disney walked away from Twitter

In his new memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger revealed he had considered buying Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), calling it a "compelling" way to reach consumers.
However, the deal never went through and Disney instead purchased a majority stake in sports streaming site BAMTech.
"The troubles were greater than I wanted to take on, greater than I thought it was responsible for us to take on," he told the NYT. "There were Disney brand issues, the whole impact of technology on society. The nastiness is extraordinary."
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox