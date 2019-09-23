World's oldest travel firm goes bust

Britain's Thomas Cook (OTCPK:TCKGY) collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of vacationers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

What happened? Crippled by its £1.7B of debt, the company - which dates back to 1841 - has been hit by online competition, a changing travel market, higher fuel prices and uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

According to the Associated Press, Thomas Cook's four airlines will be grounded, and its 21K employees across 16 countries will lose their jobs.