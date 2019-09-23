Germany teeters toward recession

Germany's factory activity has slowed to levels last seen during the global financial crisis as the country's manufacturing PMI tumbled to 41.4 in September, from 43.5 the previous month.

"The manufacturing numbers are simply awful. All the uncertainty around trade wars, the outlook for the car industry and Brexit are paralyzing order books," said IHS Markit's principal economist Phil Smith.

On its current trajectory, the German economy might not see any growth before the end of 2019, meaning a recession is around the corner.

Benchmark 10-year German bund yields slipped 3 basis points to -0.55% on the news, while the euro fell 0.4% to $1.0974.

