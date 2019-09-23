Stocks begin week on the back foot

More clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks is needed...

The Shanghai Composite started the week 1.1% lower , while U.S. stock index futures edged down 0.2% , as Chinese trade officials cut short their trip to the U.S. on Friday, but described the discussions as "constructive."

Things are more gloomy in Europe, with Germany's DAX off 1.4% , as manufacturing activity data deepened investors' fears about a coming recession, while Britain's Thomas Cook collapsed.