Caesars Entertainment announces sale of the Rio to principal of Imperial Companies for $516.3M

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has signed an agreement to sell the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to a company controlled by a principal of Imperial Companies for $516.3M, which implies a strong sales price to EBITDA multiple.

As per the agreement, Caesars will continue to operate the property on a lease for a minimum period of two years and pay annualized rent of $45M.

"This deal allows Caesars Entertainment to focus our resources on strengthening our attractive portfolio of recently renovated Strip properties and is expected to result in incremental EBITDA at those properties," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "The retention of the World Series of Poker and retention of Caesars Rewards customers are all factors that make this a valuable transaction for Caesars."