Clovis in-licenses cancer program from 3B Pharmaceuticals

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) inks an agreement with privately held 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH for global rights (ex. Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel) to a peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) and imaging agent targeting fibroblast activation protein alpha (FAP), an enzyme highly expressed in a range of epithelial cancers, including more than 90% of lung, breast, colorectal and pancreatic cancers.

The companies will also collaborate on a discovery program for three additional targets for radionuclide therapy to which Clovis will have global rights.

Under the terms of the deal, Clovis will pay 3B $12M upfront, milestones and single-to-low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Clovis will be responsible for a limited number of 3B employees and external costs during preclinical development, although its previous R&D guidance will remain as is.