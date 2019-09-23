BancorpSouth bank to acquire Texas First Bancshares bolstering presence in Texas

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to acquire Texas First Bancshares for 1.07M common shares of BancorpSouth plus $13M in cash.

Texas First reported total assets of $391.3M, total loans of $162.6M and total deposits of $356.6M.

Upon the consummation of the merger, BancorpSouth will have 76 full-service banking offices, five mortgage loan production offices and four insurance offices in Texas with total deposits in Texas of ~$3.8B and total loans of ~$4.3B.

The terms of the merger agreement provide for a collar with respect to the total deal value ranging from $38.8M to $46.5M.

The merger is anticipated to close during the first half of 2020.

Source: Press Release