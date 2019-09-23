Home Capital prices C$425M RMBS private placement

Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) announces the pricing of a private placement of residential mortgage-backed securities by Classic RMBS Trust, a securitization vehicle sponsored by Home Capital's Home Trust subsidiary -- its first RMBS offering.

The securities are backed by a portfolio of near-prime, uninsured, residential mortgages and are comprised of A, B, and Z tranches that total C$500M (US$376M).

The A tranche of C$425M (US$320M) will be sold to accredited investors in Canada and the U.S. and will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.011%. It's expected to be rated AAA ((sf)) by DBRS and Aaa ((sf)) by Moody's.

Sees closing private placement on Sept. 27, 2019.

“We expect to be a serial issuer of these securities in the future," said Home Capital Executive Vice President and CFO Brad Kotush. "Further, we believe that by starting this sustainable program of RMBS issuance we may, with the support of other industry participants, help to establish a private RMBS market in Canada.”