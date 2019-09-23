Mallinckrodt up 25% premarket on positive StrataGraft data

A Phase 3 clinical trial, STRATA2016, evaluating Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) StrataGraft regenerative tissue for the treatment of deep partial-thickness thermal burns met both primary endpoints according to the company.

Results showed that a statistically significantly smaller area of StrataGraft-treated burn wounds required autografting by month 3 compared to burn wounds treated exclusively with autograft (p<0.0001). Specifically, 4% of StrataGraft-treated sites required autografting by three months compared to 100% for autograft (control) plus an additional 2% at month 3.

The proportion of StrataGraft-treated wounds that achieved closure at month 3 was 83% compared to 86% for autograft, although the company says the separation met the predefined threshold for statistical significance (unclear how).

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2020.