PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it reached an agreement to resolve all insurance subrogation claims from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire with entities representing 85% of the claims.

PG&E says the deal, subject to approval of the bankruptcy court overseeing the case, formalizes the recently announced $11B agreement in principle.

The utility says it will file an amended reorganization plan with the court to reflect the finalized settlement and the updated backstop financing commitments.

PG&E says Elliott Management's alternative proposal is a "blatant attempt to unjustly enrich the noteholders who proposed it" and would "cost all PG&E customers billions of dollars in additional interest payments over 15 years, while providing an unfair windfall for the noteholders and plaintiffs' attorneys."