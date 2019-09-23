BofA turns bullish on KKR, sees brighter fundraising outlook
Sep. 23, 2019 7:35 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) is raised to buy from neutral by Bank of America analyst Michael Carrier, noting "relatively strong" trends in Q3 and an "improving fundraising outlook."
- Boosts price target to $33 from $29.
- Sees strong fee-related earnings growth outlook and "potential for rising realizations ahead with constructive markets."
- KKR gains 0.9% in premarket trading.
- Compares with Quant rating of Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 4 Outperform, 5 Hold.)
- In the past six months, KKR has risen 21% vs. financial sector median performance of +3.5% during that same period.