Citi names top semi equipment stocks

Citi is taking a "more offensive stance" in semi equipment stocks, citing recent supply chain checks showing NAND prices could rise as much as 20% in Q4.

Normalizing hyperscale cloud inventory will stabilize DRAM pricing, says Citi.

The firm upgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) +1.2% to Buy, moves MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to its top small and mid-cap pick list, and maintains Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) +0.2% as top semi equipment picks.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is downgraded to Neutral and a $42 target.