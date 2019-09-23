BNY Mellon takes on more of KeyBank trade finance processing

Expanding their existing trade finance processing agreement, BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) will take on certain direct client services functions and document handling responsibilities for KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) trade finance operations.

Through this direct servicing model, KeyBank trade finance clients will deliver the relevant trade finance documentation to BNY Mellon's Trade Processing Operations Center and be introduced to BNY Mellon's trade finance portal, a NEXEN service, for the direct presentation and digitizing of trade documentation.

Client onboarding to the trade finance portal and the related client training will also be performed by BNY Mellon.