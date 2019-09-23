Needham turns bullish on Juniper; JNPR +3.5%

Needham upgrades Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from Hold to Buy with a $29 price target, a 22% upside.

Analyst Alex Henderson says Juniper "will stabilize its results in CY3Q and post a return to yr-yr growth in CY4Q."

Henderson thinks Juniper could benefit from easier comps ahead and from the rebound in cloud spending.

Juniper will report earnings October 24. Consensus estimates expect $1.15B in revenue with $0.46 EPS.