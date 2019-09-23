Kissei Pharma launches late-stage study of fostamatinib for ITP in Japan

Rigel Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RIGL) collaboration partner, Kissei Pharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase 3 trial in Japan of fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Fostamatinib is commercially available in the U.S. under the brand name TAVALISSE.

Kissei plans to file a NDA in Japan in late 2021 or early 2022.

In October 2018, Rigel and Kissei entered into an agreement for the development and commercialization of fostamatinib in Japan, China, Taiwan and the Republic of Korea.

